Peaer – “Have Fun!”

Peaer’s new album, A Healthy Earth, comes out next week. The Brooklyn-based project has shared two songs from it so far, “Don’t” and “In My Belly,” and today they’re sharing a third single and the album’s closing track, “Have Fun!”

The song isn’t as emphatic as its exclamatory title might suggest. Instead, Peter Katz is more bummed out and overloaded, stressed with the infinite possibilities of the world and how none of them feel entirely real. “Why do some thoughts fade while other thoughts, they seem to stick?” he ponders. “Often I’m told stories about how I used to live, maybe they were never even mine to begin with?”

Listen below.

A Healthy Earth is out 8/16 via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.