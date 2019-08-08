Johnny Marr – “The Bright Parade”

Since releasing his solo album Call The Comet last year, former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr has been sharing some one-off singles. Late last year we got “Jeopardy,” early this year we got “Armatopia,” and now, today, we’re getting a new song called “The Bright Parade.”

“‘Armatopia’ was this kind of eco-disco and I didn’t want to hide that, but ‘The Bright Parade’ is more of a psychedelic musical track,” Marr tells DIY. “Maybe I’ve been quite preoccupied with the cosmos over the last couple of years but it’s the perfect metaphor for the star system — whether that’s a rock star or a movie star or a reality TV star. I think half my mind was still in the cosmos and the other half was around these vacuous modern day reality stars. ‘The Bright Parade’ puts the two together and puts it on top of a psychedelic backing track.”

“But everything I’m doing as a musician and a creative person is some kind of reaction to what’s going on in the world, if only as a way to escape,” Marr adds. “The act of getting in a studio and recording and making music with a band does feel a necessary escape from what’s going on.” Listen to “The Bright Parade” below.

“The Bright Parade” is out now.