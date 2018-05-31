Johnny Marr – “Walk Into The Sea” Video

As the lead guitarist for the Smiths, Johnny Marr created a chiming, jangly guitar style that changed the face of rock music and influenced countless bands to come. In the years following the Smiths’ demise, he spent some time wandering the earth as a rock music ronin, blessing other bands like the The, Electronic, the Cribs, and Modest Mouse with his talents. He released two solo albums, The Messenger in 2013 and Playland in 2014, before taking some time off from his solo career to collaborate with composer Hans Zimmer and write an autobiography, 2016’s Set The Boy Free. And now, after revisiting his past, he’s ready to forge a new future.

Recorded with his band at Marr’s own Crazy Face Studios in Manchester, his upcoming solo album Call The Comet is a loose concept album partly inspired by Brexit and Trumpism. “Call The Comet is my own magic realism,” Marr explains. “It’s set in the not-too-distant future and is mostly concerned with the idea of an alternative society. The characters in the songs are searching for a new idealism, although there are some personal songs in there too. It’s something that people like me can relate to.” We’ve already heard the record’s launch track “The Tracers” and single “Hi Hello,” and now he’s shared another new song.

Kicking off with mournful piano, a heartbeat-like thump, and a characteristically sparkling guitar line, “Walk Into The Sea” ebbs and flows like a post-rock song, with Marr trying on a surprisingly Protomartyr-esque spoken-word delivery in the midsection before building to an achingly beautiful climax. Listen and watch the accompanying music video, directed by Mat Bancroft and Johnny Marr himself, below.

TOUR DATES:

Call The Comet is out 6/15 via New Voodoo. Pre-order it here.