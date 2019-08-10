Drake Gets Beatles Tattoo After Beating Their Billboard Records

“I got more slaps than the Beatles,” Drake boasted on Meek Mill’s “Going Bad.” And now he has the tattoo to prove it. Complex reports that Drake just got a tattoo of himself standing in front of the four Beatles walking in a line inspired by the iconic Abbey Road album cover, which was shot exactly 50 years ago this week.

After Scorpion came out in June 2018, Drake surpassed the Beatles’ record for most songs simultaneously in the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10 (seven to five). By October, he had gotten 12 Top 10 tracks in a single year, beating the Beatles’ record of 11 set in 1964. And in June of this year, he passed the Beatles for the second-most Top 10s ever, 35 to Madonna’s 38.