Young Thug Announces New Album So Much Fun Out Next Week

Young Thug has announced that his next album, So Much Fun, will be out 8/16, on his 28th birthday. That’s next week! And he’s also shared the cover artwork, which is an aerial shot of dozens of tiny Young Thugs forming an image of his own face with the title mowed into the grass on the side.

Young Thug shared So Much Fun’s lead single “The London,” which features Travis Scott and J. Cole, back in May. J. Cole is reportedly executive producing the entire album, which will be Young Thug’s first full-length since 2017.

Young Thug is heading out on tour with Machine Gun Kelly in the fall. He’s also reportedly working with Future, Lil Baby, and Gunna on Super Slimey 2, a sequel to his 2017 collaborative mixtape with Future.