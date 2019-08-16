Liam Gallagher – “One Of Us”

Liam Gallagher is releasing a new album, Why Me? Why Not, next month, the follow-up to his 2017 solo debut As You Were. The former Oasis co-leader has shared a handful of tracks from it so far, including “Shockwave,” “The River,” and Once,” and today he’s putting out a fourth single called “One Of Us.”

It was co-written by Andrew Wyatt, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner plays guitar on it. “‘One of Us’ is about family, friendship and a sense of belonging,” Gallagher said in a statement. “I love the groove and the gospel outro. It reminds me of The Sweet Inspirations.”

Listen to it below.

Why Me? Why Not is out 9/20 via Warner.