Watch Silversun Pickups Cover The Lost Boys Theme “Cry Little Sister”

Gerard McMahon’s “Cry Little Sister,” the theme song to Joel Schumacher’s 1987 vampire movie The Lost Boys, is an iconic part of the goth-rock canon. It’s been covered by Marilyn Manson and sampled by Eminem, Lil B, and Krayzie Bone. And now Los Angeles rock veterans Silversun Pickups have covered it too.

Silversun Pickups recently stopped by the SiriusXM Studios to play an exclusive session on Alt Nation. And while they were there, they trotted out an acoustic cover of “Cry Little Sister.” Watch their rendition and compare it to Gerard McMahon’s synthy original below.