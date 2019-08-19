Back in the early ’90s, when it wasn’t cool to admit any sort of love of ’80s pop music, Courtney Love was a tireless advocate for Echo & The Bunnymen, the great and theatrical Liverpool gloom-rock hitmakers. And over the decades, that passion has apparently not dimmed. Yesterday, for the first time ever, Love sang one of the all-time great Bunnymen songs onstage.

Love was one of the featured performers Lykke Li’s YOLA Día fest, which, after a delay, came to Los Angeles State Park yesterday. Lykke Li herself headlined, topping a lovingly curated bill that consisted entirely of women. The show featured performances from Cat Power, SOPHIE, Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Lu, Empress Of, and CupcakKe. And Love gave her first live performance since she sang “Tower Of Song” at a 2017 Leonard Cohen tribute. That looks like a great festival!

Love’s brief set consisted mostly of Hole songs — “Asking For It,” “Miss World,” “Doll Parts,” “Malibu” — as well as Fleetwood Mac’s “Gold Dust Woman,” which Hole covered on the soundtrack of the 1996 movie The Crow: City Of Angels. And she ended her set with a version of Echo & The Bunnymen’s immortal 1984 brooder “The Killing Moon.” It was probably the first time in history that someone has ended “The Killing Moon” with these words of advice: “Go drink your Mezcal while ya still fuckin’ can, kids! Take care of your teeth!” Watch Love’s version of “The Killing Moon,” as well as a few of her other songs, below.