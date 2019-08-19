CupcakKe Is Giving Away $10,000 On Tour

The raunchy and inspirational Chicago rapper CupcakKe is going out on tour next month, and she’s got a fun gimmick for it. On Twitter, CupcakKe promises to give away a whole pile of money on what she’s calling her 10K Tour: “I will be giving away $10,000!!! Every night of the tour I will be calling a random name out of a hat & that will be the winner of the night & i will do it every night of the tour!!!”

At first, we, your functionally illiterate Stereogum correspondents, read this as CupCakKe promising to give away $10,000 every night on tour. We were like: How does that work? Upon further review, though, CupcakKe is actually probably giving away $10,000 over the entire course of her tour. Since the tour includes 21 dates, she’s going to give away an average of $476.19 every night. That’s still a bunch of money!

I present to everyone “The 10k Tour” (Giveaway) ! I will be giving away $10,000!!! Every night of the tour I will be calling a random name out of a hat & that will be the winner of the night & i will do it every night of the tour!!! Get your tickets now https://t.co/88P9k6B5qV pic.twitter.com/t8e07GwqbU — WHOREGASM (@CupcakKe_rapper) August 16, 2019

CupcakKe played Lykki Li’s YOLA Día festival in Los Angeles yesterday, and she’ll return to Los Angeles after the tour wraps up to play the Adult Swim Festival. She released the new single “Ayesha” last month. Check out her tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

9/07 – Indianapolis, IN @ Buzz/Cut Queer Music Festival

9/09 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

9/11 – Hartford, CT @ TBD

9/12 – Chicago, IL @ TBD

9/14 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

9/15 – Princeton, NJ @ TBD

9/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ TBD

9/17 – Baltimore, MD @ TBD

9/18 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

9/19 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate Columbia

9/22 – Orlando, FL @ TBD

9/23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

9/24 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

9/25 – Portland, OR @ New Paris Theatre

9/26 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club Ballroom

9/27 – Tempe, AZ @ AURA

9/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Los Globos

9/29 – Seattle, WA @ TBD

10/01 – Miami, FL @ TBD

10/02 – Tampa, FL @ TBD

10/05 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

10/06 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Adult Swim Festival