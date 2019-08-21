Kindness – “Raise Up”

The gospel of Kindness: “Build your people/ Make them equal/ Raise up your different ones!” So goes the chorus of Adam Bainbridge’s latest single, a contagiously groovy gospel-house track featuring backup vocals from Vuyo Sotashe, Amanda Khiri, and Bryndon Cook plus some glorious brass and piano work.

“Raise Up” is the fourth single we’ve heard from Kindness’ upcoming album Something Like A War and the first that’s not a duet. “Cry Everything” featured Robyn, whose Honey included production from Bainbridge. “Lost Without” teamed Bainbridge with Seinabo Sey, while “Hard To Believe” matched them with Jazmine Sullivan. None of them were as instantly lovable as this, though.

Listen to “Raise Up” below.

Something Like A War is out 9/6 on Female Energy.