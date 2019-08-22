As I type this, we are about 13 hours away from the release of Taylor Swift’s much-anticipated new album Lover. And at least according to supposedly-official album credits that are currently going around the internet, one of those songs will feature a pretty unexpected collaborator: Annie Clark, better known to most of us as St. Vincent.

If this tracklist is legit, then Clark co-wrote “Cruel Summer,” the second track on Lover, with Swift and Jack Antonoff. (Apparently, it’s not a Bananarama cover.) This shouldn’t be a huge shock. Swift has welcomed St. Vincent to the stage before. In 2015, when Swift was on her 1989 tour and bringing out surprise guests every night, St. Vincent and Beck joined Swift for a performance of Beck’s single “Dreams,” and Clark shredded all over it. And of course, Swift’s regular collaborator Antonoff produced St. Vincent’s 2017 album MASSEDUCTION. Still: Pretty cool!

Most of the Lover songwriting credits are about what you’d expect. Swift co-wrote every song on the album, and she has sole writing credit on two of them. Antonoff is credited on eight of the 18 songs. Pop insiders Louis Bell, Frank Dukes, Joel Little, and Mark Anthony Spears. (Spears is better known as Sounwave, the TDE producer who is also Antonoff’s bandmate in the new Red Hearse project.)