Today, Lana Del Rey releases her new album Norman Fucking Rockwell. It’s my favorite album of 2019 thus far. It rules. And according to Del Rey herself, we won’t have to wait very long for the next one. Del Rey claims that she’s already working on a new LP called White Hot Forever, and she plans to have it out in a year or so.

In a new interview with the Times — London, not New York — Del Rey says that she’s “already written parts of” the new album, and she adds, “I feel like it probably will be a surprise release sometime within the next 12 or 13 months.” Del Rey tends to write quickly, especially when she’s inspired. Earlier this month, in response to recent mass shootings, Del Rey wrote and recorded the new non-album track “Looking For America.” And talking to the Times, she says, “I’m really excited right now. I don’t want to take a break.”

Del Rey also says she’s writing the music for a retelling of the Lewis Carroll novel Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland: “It’s more about the story of the author and the real-life Alice back in Cambridge. I have to learn a lot more about it, but the songs are really sweet.”