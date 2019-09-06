Tool’s Maynard James Keenan Addresses Justin Bieber Beef

Justin Bieber is a Tool fan; Tool’s Maynard James Keenan is not a Bieber fan. In July, Bieber Instagrammed some lyrics from Tool’s 10,000 Days track “The Pot” and asked if any of his fans recognized them: “Don’t look it up please I’m curious if any of you know it.” When Keenan found out, he responded with just one word on Twitter: “#bummer.”

That didn’t sit well with Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey, who clapped back at Keenan in a tweet of her own. “He expressed he was a fan of your music. Grew up listening to your music. You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you,” she wrote. “Very childish and hurtful thing to do. I hope u find security within yourself. Sad place to be.”

And now, as Blabbermouth reports, Keenan has commented on the whole saga in a new Beats 1 interview with Zane Lowe. “He’s probably a good kid. It’s the crap that surrounds him,” Keenan said. “He was never armed with the tools to handle it. And the people surrounding him are monsters. He’s living in an ocean of … Am I allowed to swear on this show? Okay, never mind. I was going to say … but I’m not sure I’m allowed to. So he’s, god bless him, he’s a product of those things that we’ve spoken about numerous times on every project I’ve ever done.”

“So when I make a statement like #bummer, it has nothing to do with him,” Keenan continued. “It has to do with, I know that the ocean of shit that’s going to follow because he couldn’t just be a quiet Tool fan, he had to say it out loud, and now I know the flood’s coming from the people that don’t get it, and the people that think they do, and they’re going to argue with each other. And it’s going to be stupid. And it doesn’t matter. And this poor kid’s caught right in the crosshairs, as he was, as he is.”

Tool just released Fear Inoculum, their first new album in 13 years.