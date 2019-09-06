Black Midi love an unconventional release. The British upstarts shrouded their debut album, Schlagenheim, in mystery, refusing to share any of its song titles until it was actually out, though they did end up sharing one proper single, “Ducter.”

Today, the band uploaded a full album stream to their YouTube page, which is a little weird because the album’s already been out for a few months, but they snuck in a little surprise in the form of a new untitled track tucked into the end of the stream. The band has played the song live before, and now it’s officially another wrinkle in one of Stereogum’s favorite albums of the year so far.

Listen to the new track at the 43m14s mark below.

Schlagenheim is out now via Rough Trade.