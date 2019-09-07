Vampire Weekend Bring Special Guests To MSG Debut, Announce 2020 Tour

New York sons-turned-West Coast dads Vampire Weekend played Madison Square Garden for the first time last night, and like the last time they played NYC, they made a special occasion of it. Last time that meant a seven-hour marathon gig comprising their whole catalog with help from special guests. This time it meant a live-stream and more special guests.

Specifically, Vampire Weekend welcomed Steve Lacy, who guested on multiple Father Of The Bride tracks, to perform his own “Dark Red” and join them for jammy FOTB single “Sunflower” live for the first time. Not long after, they ended the main set by bringing out Angélique Kidjo, one of the show’s opening acts, to duet on “Jerusalem, New York, Berlin.” (Several years ago Kidjo covered “I Think Ur A Contra” with Koenig.) According to Billboard’s Chris Payne, they tried to bring out the show’s other opening act, Despot, during the encore but couldn’t find him.

During the show, the band announced more tour dates for 2020, including some that are still more than a year away. Don’t get your hopes up for a new LP by then; Ezra Koenig has spoken at length about how much he enjoyed taking years between albums, and next year’s outing is called the Father Of The Bride 2020 Tour. But do get stoked for a fun concert experience.

Watch footage of Lacy and Kidjo’s guest spots and check out Vampire Weekend’s full tour itinerary below. And if you’re craving more Vampire Weekend content, revisit our interview with Koenig.

TOUR DATES:

09/08/2019 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS (with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram)

09/25/2019 — Vancouver, BC @ Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park (with Soccer Mommy)

09/27/2019 — Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater (with Soccer Mommy)

09/28/2019 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield (with Soccer Mommy)

10/01/2019 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (with Soccer Mommy)

10/02/2019 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Bowl (with Tinariwen and Richard Pictures)

10/03/2019 — San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU (with Soccer Mommy)

10/06/2019 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex (with Soccer Mommy)

10/08/2019 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with Soccer Mommy)

10/09/2019 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with Soccer Mommy)

05/29/2020 – Westbrook, ME @ Maine Savings Pavilion

05/30/2020 – Burlington, VT @ Midway Lawn

05/31/2020 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

06/02/2020 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater

06/03/2020 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

06/12/2020 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel Outdoors

08/09/2020 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

08/10/2020 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

08/12/2020 – Missoula, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

08/14/2020 – Calgary, AB @ BMO Centre

08/15/2020 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre

09/23/2020 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

09/24/2020 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater

09/26/2020 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre

09/27/2020 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

09/29/2020 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

09/30/2020 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/06/2020 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

10/07/2020 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall