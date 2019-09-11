Howard Stern Hosts Spoon Covering John Lennon, Tries To Set Robin Up With Britt Daniel

Spoon stopped by the Howard Stern Show to perform their 2014 track “Rent I Pay” and cover John Lennon’s 1970 song “Isolation.” Last year, frontman Britt Daniel played his rendition of “Never Let Me Down” for the Howard Stern Tribute to David Bowie.

According to Stern’s website, the radio host tried playing matchmaker for his co-host Robin Quivers and Daniel. “He’s a good looking, nice guy,” Stern remarked before the band played. “My first thought was, ‘I feel Robin should marry this guy.’” After the performance, Quivers voiced her approval to which Stern responded, “Told you he was your husband.”

Over the summer, Spoon released their greatest hits album, Everything Hits At Once. Check out their cover of “Isolation” below.

