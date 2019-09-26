Hundredth – “Iridescent”

“Whatever,” “Cauterize,” “Leave Yourself” — Myrtle Beach’s own Hundredth have been piling on the singles this year rather than release a follow-up to 2017’s RARE. We liked that album a lot, but we’ll take new Hundredth music in any permutation, so I’m happy to report that the band is back today with another new song.

“Iridescent” dives deep into the ’80s influences that have informed the former hardcore band’s career in recent years. The song is sleek, shimmery, and dreamy in a way that doesn’t exactly qualify as dream-pop. It’s more like what U2 might have come up with if charged with writing music for a John Hughes movie, or what M83 might have come up with if charged with writing an ’80s U2 song. However you want to frame it, it’s pretty and propulsive and highly enjoyable.

Hear “Iridescent” below.

According to a press release, Hundredth “are gearing up for a busy 2020.”