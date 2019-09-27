Tei Shi – “Even If It Hurts” (Feat. Blood Orange) Video

Tei Shi dropped two new tracks this summer, “A Kiss Goodbye” and “Red Light,” and today she’s officially announcing her sophomore album, La Linda, the follow-up to 2017’s Crawl Space. Tei Shi has a new song to go along with that announcement, a collaboration with Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes and the producer Noah Breakfast, called “Even If It Hurts.”

Here’s what Tei Shi said about the track and its Cara Stricker-directed video:

I made this song with two of my closest collaborators – Dev Hynes (Blood Orange) and Noah Breakfast. It came together in pieces between LA and New York but sprouted from the lyrics Dev and I kept on singing – ‘even if it hurts…I just don’t mind’. The concept is really the realization and acceptance that pain is a natural consequence of love. It’s a duet about the ways in which we make ourselves vulnerable to those we love, sometimes at a high cost. The video was directed by Cara Stricker and with an incredible and almost exclusively female creative crew. It features a multitude of amazing designers like Collina Strada, Vaquera, Christopher John Rogers, Mugler, Maryam Nassir Zadeh . I wanted to capture the romantic and melancholic elements of the song but put them in a world that feels removed from the every day, its own little odd paradise where Dev and I existed parallel to one another but never really together.

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Addict”

02 “Alone In The Universe”

03 “Even If It Hurts” (Feat. Blood Orange)

04 “Matando”

05 “Twilight”

06 “When He’s Done”

07 “Red Light”

08 “Thief”

09 “No Juegues”

10 “A Kiss Goodbye”

11 “We”

La Linda is out 11/15 via Downtown Records.