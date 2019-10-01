Floating Points – “Anasickmodular”

UK electronic music producer Sam Shepherd is about to release a new Floating Points album called Crush, the full-length follow-up to his 2015 debut Elaenia. We’ve already heard two tracks from the upcoming LP, “Last Bloom” and “LesAlpx.” And today, he’s giving us one more taste before the record comes out later this month..

New song “Anasickmodular” was partly recorded live. It starts out as gently thumping ambient beauty before diving into deep rhythmic experimentation, showingcasing the improvisational spark of Shepherd’s performance.

“‘Anasickmodular'” was a working title that stuck,” he explains. “The main pad audio and vocals are from a live improvisation at Dekmantel festival in 2017. At some point on the tour we were in Sydney and Anna (who is half of the Hamill Industries team responsible for the live laser/bubble oscilloscope projections) was ill so, on an off day, I started a new project bringing the modular out of it’s box, hence the title. The second half of the track was recorded live in situ and is a lot of fun to play live!”

Listen to “Anasickmodular” below.

Crush is out 10/18. Pre-order it here.