Sudan Archives – “Glorious” Video

Brittany Parks is releasing her debut album as Sudan Archives, Athena, in a couple weeks. It’s the follow-up to last year’s very impressive Sink EP, and so far we’ve only heard “Confessions” and a little bit of another song called “Black Vivaldi Sonata” from it. Today she’s back with its next proper single, “Glorious,” which features a verse from the rapper D-Eight, who comes from Cincinnati, Ohio just like Parks. The song is slicing and boisterous, Parks’ impressive violin-playing serving as the pivot that the entire track hangs around.

Its video, which was directed by Ross Harris, features Parks’ pet snake. In a press release, she says the snake is a special representation of Athena: “He’s so sweet and cute, and he doesn’t want to hurt anybody, but everyone is afraid of him. I deal with that — men have told me, ‘You look intimidating’. Or someone will be like, ‘Smile!’ But I’m totally non-intimidating when you get to know me, I’m actually shy.”

Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

11/05 Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

11/07 New York, NY @ Public Records

11/09 Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival

11/10 Brussels, BE @ AB Club

11/12 Berlin, DE @ Säalchen

11/13 Cologne, DE @ CBE

11/14 Munich, DE @ Rote Sonne

11/15 Geneva, CH @ Festival Les Créatives

11/16 Paris, FR @ Le Badaboum

11/18 London @ Rough Trade East (instore)

11/19 London, UK @ Corsica Studios

11/20 Stockholm, SE @ Kraken

11/21 Gothenburg, SE – Oceanen

11/22 Montpellier, France @ Le Zenith de Montpellier, Les Nuits Zébrées de Radio Nova

Athena is out 11/1 via Stones Throw. Pre-order it here.