Watch Gloria Gaynor Join Kacey Musgraves For “I Will Survive” At Radio City

Kacey Musgraves has been covering Gloria Gaynor’s disco classic “I Will Survive” all this year on the many, many shows that she’s been doing in support of Golden Hour, the best album of 2018.

Last night, Musgraves did the first of two nights at New York City’s esteemed Radio City Music Hall, and she used her infinite powers to bring out Gloria Gaynor herself to sing “I Will Survive,” as Brooklyn Vegan points out.

“I recorded this song in 1975, 40 years ago, and I can’t tell you how pleased I am that Kacey is carrying on the tradition, helping you all to survive,” Gaynor told the audience after the performance.

Watch them join forces below.