Dark Thoughts – “It’s Too Late”

Up until now, the great Philly punks Dark Thoughts have released two albums: Their self-titled 2016 debut and their 2018 follow-up At Work. Both are utterly packed with fast, dizzy, transparently Ramones-redolent hooks. Both absolutely rule.

A few months ago, Dark Thoughts came out with a catchy-as-hell new song called “Do You Dream?” It disappeared from Bandcamp almost as soon as it appeared, and now we know why. Dark Thoughts are about to release “Do You Dream” as a 7″ single, and they’ve got another new song, “It’s Too Late,” on the B-side. “It’s Too Late” is longer than “Do You Dream” — almost two minutes! — but it’s less hooky, more of a hard snarl. Every new Dark Thoughts song is a minor miracle, and this one is no exception. Listen to both songs below, via No Echo.

The new 7″ is out 10/31 on Peterwalkee Records. According to No Echo, Dark Thoughts will release a new album called Must Be Nice in January.