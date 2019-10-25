Pusha T & Swizz Beatz – “No Patience”

Since releasing Daytona last year, Pusha T has collaborated with G. Count, released the new singles “Sociopath” and “Coming Home,” and rapped over the Succession theme song. Earlier today, he and his brother and Clipse bandmate No Malice appeared on Kanye West’s new album Jesus Is King. And now he’s back with another new song.

“No Patience” finds Pusha T teaming up with producer Swizz Beats. The single comes from the soundtrack to the new Epix series Godfather Of Harlem, starring Forest Whitaker as ’60s Harlem crime lord Bumpy Johnson. Swizz Beats curated the music for the show, and the soundtrack, out today, also features Jidenna, A$AP Ferg, G Herbo, Rick Ross, DMX, and more.

Listen to “No Patience,” stream the rest of the Godfather Of Harlem soundtrack, and check out a trailer for the show below.