PBDY – “Tears Or Rain” (Feat. Samuel T. Herring) Video

Last week, Future Islands frontman released a new album under his rap alter ego Hemlock Ernst, a full-length collaboration with producer Kenny Segal called Back At The House. Today, we published our review, in which my colleague Tom Breihan said it far surpassed his expectations for a rap album from an indie-rock frontman. The review also noted how good Herring sounds singing over rap beats, and this afternoon, as if on cue, he’s shown up crooning over eerie avant-hip-hop production.

The song in question is “Tears Or Rain” by LA-based Phoenix native PBDY — born Paul Preston — from his upcoming Brainfeeder release Careworn. According to a press release, Preston’s influences range from the expected (trip-hop legends Massive Attack) to the genuinely surprising (metal experimentalists the Body). Despite Herring’s vocal, the plaintive piano-based “Tears Or Rain” plays out like a film score, especially when paired with director Diego Navarro’s impressionistic video. This thing doesn’t slap, it creeps.

Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ultra-Gash

02 “Bring Me Down” (Feat. Salami Rose Joe Louis)

03 “Prey/Pray” (Feat. Casey MQ)

04 “Eucalyptus & Lavender”

05 “So Help Me (DOG)”

06 “Tears Or Rain” (Feat. Samuel T. Herring)

07 “At All Costs” (Feat. Salami Rose Joe Louis)

08 “This State of Mine (Mind)” (Feat. Anika)

09 “8:48 P.M.”

10 “Tale’s End” (Feat. Laurence O’Hara)

Careworn is out 11/15 on Brainfeeder. Pre-order it here.