It’s been almost two years since the 21-year-old emo-trap hybrid artist Lil Peep died of an accidental overdose. Since his passing, Peep’s handlers have released the posthumous album Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2 and the documentary Everybody’s Everything. A month before he died, Peep announced the forthcoming EP Goth Angel Sinner. Today, that EP is out.

We can’t know how complete the EP was before Peep died. The final product features only three tracks, all of them produced by regular Peep collaborator Fish Narc. But the three tracks included — all of which were officially unreleased but floating around the internet in one capacity or another — are all evocative and powerful, and they all work together cohesively, with Peep drawling and moaning about drugs and depression over spacious electric guitars and heavy 808s. If anything, they still sound avant-garde, and they show how far ahead of the curve Peep was as a musician. Stream the EP below.

There’s also a video for “When I Lie,” the EP’s final track. Regular Peep collaborator Rayn directed the movie. According to Rolling Stone, Peep and Rayn shot the video when Peep was on tour in Hamburg behind the 2017 album Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1. It’s Peep alone in a dim bar, shot on grainy, smeary video. Here it is:

The Goth Angel Sinner EP is out now on Columbia.