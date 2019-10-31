13 months ago, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga released “Shallow,” their histrionic, melodramatic, instantly iconic duet from Cooper’s film A Star Is Born. The moment where the two of them sing “Shallow” in the film turned out to be the most electric scene in the entire picture, and since then “Shallow” has become a part of our culture. It has won an Oscar, stolen an Oscars telecast, hit #1, and launched about a million memes. And now it has a Girlpool cover.

Right now, Girlpool are on tour behind What Chaos Is Imaginary, the very good album that they released earlier this year. And for at least the past few nights, they have been covering “Shallow.” That can’t be an easy song to cover, though others have tried. (The list of “Shallow” coverers includes Lizzo, Better Oblivion Community Center, and WWE wrestlers Elias and Finn Bálor.) Today, video of Girlpool’s “Shallow” cover has shown up online.

Sadly, the video itself — presumably from Girlpool’s set at Boston’s House Of Blues last night — is short and a little murky, and it does not include the iconic howl bit. Still, it rules that they’re doing this, and it rules that we get to see a little bit of it. Check it out below.

What Chaos Is Imaginary is out now on Anti-. We salute Girlpool for leaving themselves open to terrible puns involving their band name and the title of the song “Shallow.”