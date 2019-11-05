There’s something almost anti-glamorous about the way Wilco handle late-night TV performances. Other artists treat televised performances as make-or-break events, and they do everything they can to make an impression. Wilco roll up, rumpled and bedraggled, play some pretty music, and bounce This isn’t new for them.

Last month, Wilco released their newest album Ode To Joy. And last night, they were the musical guests on Late Night With Seth Meyers. On Seth Meyers, Wilco played the stately single “Love Is Everywhere (Beware).” They sounded lovely. And they looked the same as they did when they were on Colbert last month. Jeff Tweedy may even have been wearing the exact same thing. Watch it below.

Wilco were not the only veteran ’90s-vintage band on Seth Meyers last night. The Roots’ ?uestlove and Black Thought were also guests, coming upstairs from their regular home at the Tonight Show studio. They were there to promote Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America, their new documentary-series TV show that adapts my friend Shea Serrano’s The Rap Year Book, and they talked about coming together as a band, traveling in tour buses that they’ve named Gryffindor and Slytherin, and all the times that Black Thought gets mistaken for Rick Ross. Here’s that interview:

Ode To Joy is out now on Wilco’s dBpm label. Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America airs Sunday nights on AMC. Let’s all have fun imagining the conversation that Jeff Tweedy and ?uestlove had about producing comeback albums for aging soul/gospel legends in the green room.