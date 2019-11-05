Watch EarthGang Perform With The Roots On Fallon

Back in September, about an hour after they released their debut album Mirrorland, I watched the Atlanta rap duo EarthGang play a sweaty, energetic set in a converted Raleigh movie theater. While they were up there, something occurred to me: EarthGang are going to be on the lineup of every single big outdoor festival next summer. They are absolute perfect festival-bait — fast, expressive, fashionable, relentlessly fun, rampantly shirtless. You might fuck around and see them three times by accident in 2020. There haven’t been too many festival announcements yet, but my prediction already appears to be coming true. And last night on The Tonight Show, EarthGang got a chance to demonstrate why.

EarthGang, part of J. Cole’s Dreamville braintrust, were the musical guests on The Tonight Show last night. After Jimmy Fallon showed off the money gun he’d received from the duo, they performed a medley of the Mirrorland tracks “This Side” and “Bank.” Fallon’s house band the Roots, who were also on Seth Meyers last night, backed them up.

EarthGang showed a whole lot of charisma in that performance. They moved from the slow mournfulness of “This Side” into the darting double-time energy of “Bank” without missing a beat. They made sense with a live band, something not too many Atlanta rappers can say these days. They did their thing. Catch an early preview of next summer’s 3PM sets below.

Mirrorland is out now on Dreamville.