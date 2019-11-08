The Shins – “Waimanalo” & “Trapped By The Sea”

The musician Richard Swift died last year and a bunch of his friends and collaborators got together to launch a new 7″ series, The Fug Yep Soundation, in his honor. The first volume of the series came out around this time last year, and it included Lucius covers of “Christmas Time Is Here” and “Keep Me Hanging On.”

Tonight, the second volume of Fug Yep has been released and it features two new songs from Swift’s former band the Shins. “Waimanalo” and “Trapped By The Sea” were both written and produced by James Mercer, and it marks the band’s first new music since 2017’s Heartworms (though they did reimagine that album last year).

Proceeds from sales of Fug Yep will support the Swift family and the organizations MusiCares and Music Support UK.

Listen to the 7″ below.

Fug Yep No. 2 is out now. Order a 7″ here.