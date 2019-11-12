King Princess Will Be SNL’s Musical Guest On 11/23

Saturday Night Live is filling up its musical roster for the rest of the fall. First up we’ve got Harry Styles, who will be the host and musical guest this coming weekend, and today the show has announced who will be performing the week after on 11/23: King Princess, the queer pop artist who recently released her debut album, Cheap Queen.

Last week, she made her US television debut on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Quite a quick jump from late-night debut to Saturday Night Live, but so goes the major label industry pipeline.

King Princess will be performing opposite host Will Ferrell.