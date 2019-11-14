Neon Indian – “Toyota Man” Video

Theme songs and Prince covers aside, Neon Indian hasn’t really released any music since his 2015 album VEGA INTL. Night School. But today, Alan Palomo is back with the satirical pro-immigrant Latinx anthem “Toyota Man,” his first song entirely in Spanish. And the video, directed by Palomo himself, features a Trump piñata getting chased around at a party. Palomo explains:

“Toyota Man” was filmed along the road map of what essentially was my path to American citizenship: Monterrey, the Nuevo Laredo border, San Antonio, and finally Austin. The process is a multiple decade commute known by many Latinos and other Americans. Though my music has always been generally apolitical, I realized when recording this song that it was impossible to write biographically (in the rhetorical context of the Trump administration) without being entirely that: political. The story of my family, which before felt commonly American, was suddenly politicized. Recognizing the absurdity of it all, I thought it would be refreshing to address the social narrative around immigration through comedy — nods to Benny Hill, misremembered San Antonio car commercials, and School House Rock. My family and I had a ton of fun making this and I hope it’s equally as fun to watch. Enjoy!

Watch and listen below.

