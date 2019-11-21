Coldplay Won’t Tour Again Until They Can Make It Environmentally Beneficial

Terrible news: You might not get to see Coldplay live for a while. The band has a new album called Everyday Life coming out tomorrow, with another LP reportedly following soon after. But the band has opted not to do their usual years-long stadium-spectacular tour this time out. They’re quitting the road until they can figure out how to do large-scale touring in an environmentally friendly way.

Speaking to the BBC, frontman Chris Martins says, “We’re not touring this album. We’re taking time over the next year or two, to work out how our tour can not only be sustainable [but] how can it be actively beneficial.”

The band does want to tour again, but they’re looking into ways that won’t involve depositing a whole lot of carbon into the air. Says Martin:

Our next tour will be the best possible version of a tour like that environmentally. We would be disappointed if it’s not carbon neutral… The hardest thing is the flying side of things. But, for example, our dream is to have a show with no single use plastic, to have it largely solar powered… We’ve done a lot of big tours at this point. How do we turn it around so it’s no so much taking as giving?

It has never been hard to make fun of Coldplay’s whole big-gesture sincerity thing, but bands on their level really do make massive productions out of their tours. Those shows involve multiple trucks of equipment going from city to city, and entire stage setups being flown from one continent to another. You can see how it could be tough to square environmentalist principles with an enterprise like that.

Coldplay do have a couple of shows coming up. Tomorrow, on album release day, they’ll play shows at sunrise and sunset in Jordan, and those shows will stream live on YouTube. They’re also playing an environmental benefit 11/25 at London’s Natural History Museum.