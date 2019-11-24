Watch King Princess Perform “1950” & “Hit The Back” On SNL

King Princess was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend opposite host Will Ferrell. The Mikaela Straus-led pop project released its debut album, Cheap Queen, last month. She performed “Hit The Back,” which shows up on Cheap Queen, and her first-ever single “1950,” which does not, but which put King Princess on the map when it was first released in the beginning of 2018.

Last week, Saturday Night Live announced the remaining slate of performers for the calendar year: DaBaby, Niall Horan, and Lizzo.

Watch King Princess’ SNL debut below.