Stream Kacey Musgraves’ Christmas Duets With Lana Del Rey, Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan, & More

Thanksgiving is over and we’re on to Black Friday, which means you can officially and unashamedly dive headfirst into Christmas festivities. Right on cue, Kacey Musgraves — who already graced us with the great A Very Kacey Christmas back in 2016 — is here with a new holiday special and its accompanying soundtrack album.

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show has now gone live at Amazon Prime Video. As promised, it’s a star-studded affair, narrated by Dan Levy of Schitt’s Creek and featuring duets with, among others, Lana Del Rey (“I’ll Be Home For Christmas”), Camila Cabello (“Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree”), and Troye Sivan (“Glittery,” the new original Musgraves debuted on Fallon last week). There are also appearances by Zooey Deschanel, Fred Armisen, Leon Bridges, Kendall Jenner, James Corden, the Rockettes, and more.

The show’s not just a series of musical performances. Musgraves has to do enough acting that she’s been somewhat sarcastically promoting herself as a thespian. However, if you’re interested in hearing the soundtrack album sans video, you can do so below.

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show is viewable now at Amazon Prime Video.