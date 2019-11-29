The Tippo Allstars & Fiona Apple – “Your Molecular Structure” (Mose Allison Cover)

The jazz and blues piano legend Mose Allison died late in 2016, just a few days after his 89th birthday. In the three years since, Fat Possum Records has assembled an all-star tribute to Allison, which is out today.

If You’re Going To The City features contributions from lots of big names like Richard Thompson, Elvis Costello, Bonnie Raitt, Chrissie Hynde, and Loudon Wainwright III. Ahead of its release, we heard tracks from Iggy Pop, Frank Black, Jackson Browne, and Taj Mahal. Now that the comp is out, we’re also graced with one of music’s precious treats: a new Fiona Apple recording.

Apple has been pleasantly active in surprising, idiosyncratic ways this year: covering the Waterboys for The Affair, contributing an original Halloween song to Bob’s Burgers, guesting on a King Princess track, covering the Beach Boys alongside Jakob Dylan for the Echo In The Canyon documentary. And now she’s teamed with the Tippo Allstars on a jaunty cover of Allison’s “Your Molecular Structure.”

Who are the Tippo Allstars, you might ask? They are indeed an all-star band, named for Allison’s hometown of Tippo, Mississippi. Benmont Tench on piano, Fred Tackett on electric guitar, David Garza on nylon string guitar, Sebastian Steinberg on bass, and Don Heffington on drums. Hear their track with Apple below, along with the rest of the tribute album.

If You’re Going To The City is out now via Fat Possum.