Elton John Curses Out Security Guards In Australia

Elton John’s massive 300+ date farewell tour has been going on for over a year now and it’s only now reaching its halfway point. Farewell Yellow Brick Road just started its run in Australia, and John kicked off the Down Under leg in style by berating two security guards who were attempting to remove a woman from the audience.

“Hey, you two security guards with the girl… Fuck off,” he said to the crowd at his show in Perth on Sunday night, as Billboard points out. “Let her up here immediately. Come on, you cunts. Morons, both of you, morons. You don’t treat girls like that. Leave her alone, you turds.” The moment was, of course, captured on video.

Elton reportedly apologized to the audience after performing his next song. “I apologize for the ‘c-word’, I just hate people being assaulted, especially women by security guards,” he said. “I have a pet hate of security guards anyway.”

A spokesperson for the venue told Billboard that “the security team acted appropriately and we worked together with Elton’s team to ensure that the event was safe and successful for the artist and the patrons.”