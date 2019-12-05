Stream Emily Yacina’s New Album Remember The Silver

Emily Yacina’s excellent new album, Remember The Silver, is out tomorrow, but it’s streaming in full a little early. We’ve shared a handful tracks from it already — “Gleaming,” Bleachers,” and “Arcades & Highways” — and we even talked to Yacina about it a couple months ago. The whole thing is great, stretching Yacina’s sound in dreamy new directions, like the horn-punctuated “Siren Song” and the dancey jingle “Talk Talk Talk.”

But I want to highlight “96th Street” from it, an absolutely gutting song that destroys me every time I listen to it. It goes along with the album’s theme of looking for beings that might not really be there, and it freeze-frames an encounter with a lost loved one’s relative: “I see your brother all time/ His voice is like a sad spell/ That brings you back to life,” she sings over sharp acoustic guitar. “A trick played by the angels/ Now look at all this time/ Between us like a cold hell/ A void I get to know.”

Listen to the whole album via The Talkhouse below.

<a href="http://emilyyacina.bandcamp.com/album/remember-the-silver" target="_blank">Remember the Silver by Emily Yacina</a>

Remember The Silver is out 12/6. Pre-order it here. The album release show will be 12/7 in Brooklyn, NY at Union Pool.