Flatbush Zombies – “Monica” (Feat. Tech N9ne) Video

Last year, the grimy and high-energy Brooklyn rap trio Flatbush Zombies released their Vacation In Hell album. This year, they teamed up with their compadres in sprawling New York crew Beast Coast and came out with the Escape From New York LP. It looks like Flatbush Zombies are now back to operating as a self-contained unit. Today, they’ve come out with a new single and a video to match.

On the new track “Monica,” the Zombies team up with long-reigning Midwestern fast-rap baron Tech N9ne, an oddly inspired pairing. (Flatbush Zombies and Tech N9ne are both the types of rappers who get booked at rock festivals. They make sense together. Also of note: Tech N9ne is 48 years old and still absolutely going strong. Take inspiration from that.) Tech N9ne does the hook and the final verse, as all four rappers go in over a swirling, hypnotic beat from Flatbush Zombies member Erick Ark Elliott.

The song’s got a video from director Noah Porter, and it’s a good one. Flatbush Zombies always come off larger-than-life in their videos, and this one teems with doves and snakes and dank hallways. Tech N9ne wears his facepaint. Check it out below.

Read our cover story on Flatbush Zombies here.