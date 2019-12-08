Kanye West has moved on to his second “opera” of the year, Mary, which he announced last week would take place on Sunday afternoon in Miami as the city’s Art Basel festival wraps up. Tickets went for $200. His first opera, Nebuchadnezzar, debuted last month in Hollywood.

A press release heralded Mary as “an original opera, based on the biblical story of the miraculous events surrounding the brith of Jesus Christ,” continuing on:

The Books of Matthew and Luke recount the story of Mary, who was divinely chosen by God to bring forth the Messiah… West’s Mary brings together elements from different worlds — including opera, fine art, modern dance, and gospel music — to create a new visual interpretation and innovative performance structure.

As with West’s first opera, Mary was directed by the performance artist Vanessa Beecroft and included members of the Sunday Service collective.

The event took place at the Miami Marine Stadium, a water sports stadium that was abandoned a few decades ago but is in the process of being renovated. From the few glimpses that have emerged from Mary so far, it appears that it largely took place on a barge in the water that was covered in sand and filled with people (including West) dressed in all silver. There was also, at some point, a woman dressed in a shade of Statue Of Liberty green.

Performances included Sunday Service-ified versions “Devil In A New Dress” and “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.” A program from the event that was circulating showed that there were twelve separate “scenes.”

Watch some clips from Mary below.

Kanye West's Entire Body Covered in Silver For New Opera, 'Mary' pic.twitter.com/IZBuQj5sN2 — DatPiff (@DatPiff) December 9, 2019

right so i just saw kanye west do his opera in miami and then i went and met chance the fucking rapper PARDON??? pic.twitter.com/5L7DkaH5Gz — iman (@imansamiiii) December 8, 2019

The best part about #Mary by @kanyewest? It wasn’t about Kanye, it wasn’t about the audience but it was about the birth of #Jesus who will deliver us from sin #Hallelujah pic.twitter.com/aL2hvVF5x0 — petra leene (@amstelgallery) December 8, 2019

Another Sunday Service event is scheduled to take place at the iTech school in Miami later tonight.