The Weeknd has scored his fourth #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 as his new single “Heartless” moved up from #32 on last week’s list, which was only based on two days worth of streaming. His other single, “Blinding Lights,” which was released a few days after “Heartless,” debuted at #11. Suffice to say that Abel Tesfaye is as popular as ever.

As Billboard reports, “Heartless” is the Weekend’s fourth #1 song after “Can’t Feel My Face,” “The Hills,” and “Starboy.” He’s had nine Top 10 hits in total. Perhaps a little surprisingly, it’s only super-producer Metro Boomin’s second #1 song after Migos and Lil Uzi Vert’s “Bad And Boujee.”

Elsewhere on the charts, Christmas fever is starting in full force. Mariah Carey’s 1994 classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has shot up to the #3 spot, matching its peak that it reached during the holiday season last year. There’s a lot of speculation that Carey’s old song might hit the #1 spot sometime this year thanks to streaming. Brenda Lee’s 1960 track “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” has also moved up from #29 to #8 this week, a new high for the song.

Check out more details on this week’s Billboard charts here.