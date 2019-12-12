Cartalk – “Sleep”

Cartalk have put out two great singles already this year, “Noonday Devil” and “Wrestling.” Both those tracks will appear on the Los Angeles-based project’s debut album, Pass The Pollen — which is due out next year — and today we’re getting another song to slot alongside them.

“Sleep” is rootsy and regretful, Moore using the song as a reminder to themselves to not dwell on a relationship that is far gone. “Looks like I need outside perspective, see the shadow behind my blame/ Pull out the fragments of us I won’t let go of while you learn to forget my name. ” they sing. “Have you already forgotten my name?” Listen below.

<a href="http://cartalk.bandcamp.com/track/sleep" target="_blank">Sleep by Cartalk</a>

Pass The Pollen is out next year.