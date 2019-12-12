Watch Ezra Koenig Sing “Married In A Gold Rush” With Jason Isbell & Dev Hynes At Ally Coalition Show

Jack Antonoff’s annual benefit show for his charity The Ally Coalition happened on Thursday night at the Town Hall in New York City. Featured guests included Dixie Chicks, Jason Isbell, and Antonoff’s own project Bleachers. And as is usually the case for this show, some previously unannounced special guests made an appearance.

One of them was Carly Rae Jepsen, who debuted a new song, and another one Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig, fresh off an appearance on on The Late Late Show that he did with his band on Wednesday. He was joined by Jason Isbell and Dev Hynes to sing the Father Of The Bride track “Married In A Gold Rush.” He also did “A-Punk” while backed by Antonoff. Watch footage from both performances below.