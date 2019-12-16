A week ago, Juice WRLD died at the age of 21 after suffering from seizures at Chicago’s Midway Airport. This past weekend, Juice WRLD was scheduled to perform as one of the headliners at the Los Angeles version of the Rolling Loud festival. Rather than finding a replacement performer or shuffling the schedule around, the Rolling Loud organizers scheduled a Juice WRLD tribute set. Last night, the tribute happened, as many of Juice’s peers and friends, including his girlfriend Ally Lotti, came out to honor the late young man.

It’s basically impossible to put together an emotionally satisfying tribute, in a music festival situation, within a week’s time, but the Rolling Loud people tried. During last night’s show, a few of Juice’s collaborators performed the songs they’d done with him. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie did “Demons And Angels,” and Ski Mask The Slump God did “Nuketown.” G Herbo, the Chicago rapper who served as a big-brother mentor to Juice, did “Honestly.”

A other people also came out to speak briefly about Juice WRLD, including producer Benny Blanco, video director Cole Bennett, YBN Cordae, and a tearful Lotti. This was the first time Lotti had spoken to the public since Juice’s death. From the stage, Lotti said:

Hello, I just wanted to come out here and let everyone know that Jarad loved every single person that he helped on this earth/ He literally loved every single one of you guys. There’s not a time that he had showed me any different love that he felt for you. He wants everyone to know that you need to take any negative thing in your life—he would tell you every time he saw you—and change that to a positive situation. Change that to 999. You gotta keep that in your heart.

The tribute set ended with a big crowd singalong to Juice’s hit “Lucid Dreams.” You can watch the full 19-minute tribute below.