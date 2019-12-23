Kehlani – “All Me” (Feat. Keyshia Cole)

We’ve been hearing from Kehlani pretty consistently in recent times. In the past couple months, she’s appeared on singles from Teyana Taylor and Zedd. Back in February, she dropped a mixtape called While We Wait, while teasing the true full-fledged album followup to her beloved 2017 release SweetSexySavage. And now she’s back with a standalone single called “All Me.”

On Twitter, Kehlani talked about how the arrival of “All Me” was “accidental.” After posting a clip, her fans became excited for a forthcoming new song — but Kehlani claims this wasn’t the planned single, nor is it a part of the rollout for that long-awaited album. It’s just a gift to fans at the end of the year.

While we’re still waiting on that album, “All Me” is a pretty great way to hold us over. It’s an effortless little earworm, with Kehlani and Cole trading off vocals. Check it out below.

“All Me” is out now via Atlantic Records.