Turnstile are not the first band you might expect to release a remix EP. The Baltimore band comes from the DIY hardcore world, and though they’ve since broken through to larger audiences, that’s still where their base is. Turnstile’s most recent album, 2018’s Time & Space, was their first for a big label, and it’s got some production from Diplo. But Turnstile shows are still total mosh mayhem. So it’s fascinating to hear them release a new record of straight-up dance-music reworkings.

That’s what they’ve given us today. Turnstile have teamed up with the Australian producer Mall Grab for the new three-song release Share A View. On that record, Mall Grab has taken three of Turnstile’s Time & Space tracks — “Real Thing,” “I Don’t Wanna Be Blind,” and “Generator” — and transformed them into jittery, synthy techno tracks. It works a whole lot better than you might expect.

Talking about the new EP, Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates says, “This came to fruition by us just appreciating each other from afar. It feels refreshing to be able to share ideas like this together. All music is dance music.” Check out all three tracks below.

The Share A View EP is out now on Roadrunner. All music is dance music.