Wolf Parade – “Julia Take Your Man Home”

In a couple of weeks, Canadian indie greats Wolf Parade are coming back with the new LP Thin Mind — their second since reuniting in 2017 and their first since becoming a trio after the departure of longtime member Dante DeCaro. We’ve already posted two of the songs from the new album, “Against The Day” and “Forest Green.” Today, they’ve shared a third.

“Julia Take Your Man Home,” the new song, is a pounding rocker with a whole lot of synth riffage and a grand, theatrical vocal from Wolf Parade co-leader Spencer Krug. A lot of the time, Dan Boeckner ends up singing the straight-up rock songs, while Krug takes on the more oblique journeys, but that’s not really what’s happening here. Instead, “Julia Take Your Man Home” has the force of simplicity working for it musically. Wolf Parade have been playing the song live for a few months now, and they’ve given the song a steady beat and a sense of forward momentum.

Krug has a long history of singing about a person named Julia. In 2013, under the name of his solo project Moonface, Krug released the album Julia With Blue Jeans On. The Julia of “Julia Take Your Man Home” seems to be having a rough time; her man is out here spouting self-indulgent philosophy and talking about New Jersey and cocaine. Listen below.

Thin Mind is out 1/24 on Sub Pop.