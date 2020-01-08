Justin Bieber Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Justin Bieber has opened up about his recent health issues. In a post on Instagram, the singer reveals that he was diagnosed with Lyme disease and “a serious case of chronic mono which affected my skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.” As he explains further:

While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu series I’m putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!! It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP

TMZ reports that the documentary, which goes into greater detail, will drop 1/27. Bieber released the new single “Yummy” last week.