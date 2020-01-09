Jenny Lewis – “Under The Supermoon” (Feat. Habib Koité)

Last year, Jenny Lewis released her excellent all-star album On The Line, played a whole lot of live shows, and launched her own strain of weed. We can’t possibly expect her to be that busy in 2020, but she’s starting things off well enough. Today, Lewis unveils the video for “Under The Supermoon,” a new song that she wrote and recorded for a benefit compilation.

“Under The Supermoon” starts out the way a whole lot of Jenny Lewis songs start out: An intimately picked guitar, a crystalline voice, and a few eloquently relatable lyrics: “I never had such a fright / I gasped on election night / The whole world thinks we’re insane.” But from there, the song adapts a lilting beat that’s far afield from Lewis’ usual classically Californian singer-songwriter music. The song is a collaboration with the Malian singer and guitarist Habib Koité, who interpolates the Malian traditional “Mama Donguilo” into the song. It’s a cool fusion from an artist who always sounds like she’s in her comfort zone. Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Lewis calls the song “a travelogue of sorts processed in real time… It’s a love song [that was] written in Jacmel floating in the Caribbean Sea under the supermoon of November 2016.”

There’s a video, too. Lewis starts it off sitting in a staircase. By the time it ends, she and Koité are partying around a bonfire. The track will appear on the new benefit compilation Let The Rhythm Lead: Haiti Song Summit Vol. 1, alongside songs from people like Jackson Browne and Jonathan Wilson. We’ve already heard Lewis team up with Wilson, Browne, and Sanba Zao on the song “Lapé, Lanmou.” Check out the video for “Under The Supermoon” below, via Entertainment Weekly.

Let The Rhythm Lead: Haiti Song Summit Vol. 1 is out 1/31.