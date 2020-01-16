Governors Ball 2020 Lineup

This summer, Governors Ball Music Festival is returning for its 10th edition on New York City’s’s sunny — or soggy, depending on the weather — Randall’s Island Park. And today, Founders Entertainment has announced this year’s lineup.

Gov Ball 2020 will feature sets from Tame Impala, Missy Elliott (with her first major NYC headline show in over a decade), Flume, Vampire Weekend, Stevie Nicks, Solange, Miley Cyrus, Ellie Goulding, Foals, Khruangbin, Carly Rae Jepsen, Maren Morris, Bleachers, Danny Brown, Steve Lacy, Alessia Cara, Girl Talk, Swae Lee, Pinegrove, Snail Mail, MUNA, PUP, YBN Cordae, Charly Bliss, Princess Nokia, Fontaines D.C., Nancy Whang, slowthai, black midi, Frankie Cosmos, Jay Som, and more.

The fest will take place 6/5-7; tickets will be available via GovBall.com starting tomorrow at noon ET. This year’s festival will have a new age policy requiring minors to be accompanied by an adult at least 21 years old, so the number of teens may vary. Check out the full lineup below.

Tame Impala

Missy Elliott

Flume

Vampire Weekend

Stevie Nicks

Solange

Miley Cyrus

Ellie Goulding

H.E.R.

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Portugal. The Man

Foals

Summer Walker

Jon Bellion

Khruangbin

Carly Rae Jepsen

Maren Morris

Of Monsters and Men

Milky Chance

Bleachers

BANKS

Danny Brown

Gryffin

Steve Lacy

Madeon

Alessia Cara

Girl Talk

Swae Lee

Pink Sweat$

Pinegrove

Snail Mail

A R I Z O N A

Dominic Fike

DAVE

Oliver Tree

EarthGang

Alec Benjamin

MUNA

Cuco

PUP

YBN Cordae

Charly Bliss

Princess Nokia

Tones and I

Fontaines D.C.

Nancy Whang (LCD Soundsystem)

Sasha Sloan

Poolside

slowthai

black midi

Frankie Cosmos

Jay Som

Charlotte Lawrence

Maxo Kream

KOTA the Friend

Nasty Cherry

MAX

Chase Atlantic

99 Neighbors

LAUNDRY DAY

Johnny Utah

Chiiild

Yeek

Ryland James

Poppy Jean Crawford

Almost Monday

Hand Made House