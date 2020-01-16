Governors Ball 2020 Lineup

This summer, Governors Ball Music Festival is returning for its 10th edition on New York City’s’s sunny — or soggy, depending on the weather — Randall’s Island Park. And today, Founders Entertainment has announced this year’s lineup.
Gov Ball 2020 will feature sets from Tame Impala, Missy Elliott (with her first major NYC headline show in over a decade), Flume, Vampire Weekend, Stevie Nicks, Solange, Miley Cyrus, Ellie Goulding, Foals, Khruangbin, Carly Rae Jepsen, Maren Morris, Bleachers, Danny Brown, Steve Lacy, Alessia Cara, Girl Talk, Swae Lee, Pinegrove, Snail Mail, MUNA, PUP, YBN Cordae, Charly Bliss, Princess Nokia, Fontaines D.C., Nancy Whang, slowthai, black midi, Frankie Cosmos, Jay Som, and more.
The fest will take place 6/5-7; tickets will be available via GovBall.com starting tomorrow at noon ET. This year’s festival will have a new age policy requiring minors to be accompanied by an adult at least 21 years old, so the number of teens may vary. Check out the full lineup below.
Tame Impala
Missy Elliott
Flume
Vampire Weekend
Stevie Nicks
Solange
Miley Cyrus
Ellie Goulding
H.E.R.
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Portugal. The Man
Foals
Summer Walker
Jon Bellion
Khruangbin
Carly Rae Jepsen
Maren Morris
Of Monsters and Men
Milky Chance
Bleachers
BANKS
Danny Brown
Gryffin
Steve Lacy
Madeon
Alessia Cara
Girl Talk
Swae Lee
Pink Sweat$
Pinegrove
Snail Mail
A R I Z O N A
Dominic Fike
DAVE
Oliver Tree
EarthGang
Alec Benjamin
MUNA
Cuco
PUP
YBN Cordae
Charly Bliss
Princess Nokia
Tones and I
Fontaines D.C.
Nancy Whang (LCD Soundsystem)
Sasha Sloan
Poolside
slowthai
black midi
Frankie Cosmos
Jay Som
Charlotte Lawrence
Maxo Kream
KOTA the Friend
Nasty Cherry
MAX
Chase Atlantic
99 Neighbors
LAUNDRY DAY
Johnny Utah
Chiiild
Yeek
Ryland James
Poppy Jean Crawford
Almost Monday
Hand Made House