Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” Video

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas are up for a ton of Grammys this weekend. Eilish leads the field with eight nominations overall. Many of them are shared with Finneas, her co-producer and sole collaborator, who is up for Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical. Ahead of the festivities, they’ve shared a video for their latest single, the post-fame comedown “everything i wanted.”

Eilish directed the clip, and Finneas serves as her costar, riding shotgun as she drives off the road, onto the beach, and into the ocean. It leads off with the caption, “finneas is my brother and my best friend. no matter the circumstance, we always have and always will be there for each other.” Watch below.

“everything i wanted” is out now on Darkroom/Interscope.